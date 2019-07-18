Dr. A. Pierre Guillermin, 82, of Lynchburg, Va., passed away on Tuesday, July 16, 2019, at Westminster Canterbury in Lynchburg. He was born on November 23, 1936 in Buffalo, N.Y. He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Louanne Rupp Guillermin; their daughters, Michelle Guillermin and Lisa G. Gable; and their granddaughter, Helen-Anne Gable. Dr. Guillermin was the co-founder of Liberty University in Lynchburg. He served as president of the university for 26 years. Established in 1971 with 154 students, Liberty University today enrolls over 15,000 resident students and 100,000 online students. Dr. Guillermin attended Ridley of Ontario, Canada as a boy. He earned a Bachelor of Arts in Communications and a Master of Arts in Religion from Bob Jones University and a Doctorate of Education from Nova Southeastern University, with additional postgraduate studies at the University of Virginia and Harvard University. He was appointed by former President George H.W. Bush as a Presidential Advisor on Education and was appointed by the Secretary of Defense and the Secretary of the Navy to serve on the Board of Visitors of the Marine Corps University and Marine Corps War College. He has lectured at Oxford University; was an advisor with the Shiloah Center for Middle Eastern and African Studies at Tel Aviv University and has spoken internationally on education around the world. Guillermin retired from Liberty University in 1996 and was named President Emeritus in 1997. Dr. Guillermin served as an Elder at the Rivermont Evangelical Presbyterian Church and over the years was active in community, national and international organizations. He served on various local boards including Rotary, SPHEX, and the Lynchburg Chamber of Commerce. The family will receive friends on Friday, July 19, 2019, at Westminster Canterbury from 5 to 7 p.m. A memorial service will be conducted on Saturday, July 20, 2019, at Rivermont Evangelical Presbyterian Church at 1 p.m. Memorial gifts may be made to Westminster Canterbury Fellowship Fund, 501 V.E.S. Rd., Lynchburg, VA 24503 or to World Help, PO Box 501, Forest, VA 24551. Tharp Funeral Home and Crematory of Lynchburg is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.
