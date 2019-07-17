Armand Pierre Guillermin, 82, of Lynchburg, died Tuesday, July 16, 2019. The family will receive friends, Friday, July 19, 2019, at Westminster Canterbury from 5 to 7 p.m. A memorial service will be conducted on Saturday, July 20, 2019, at Rivermont Evangelical Presbyterian Church at 1 p.m. A complete obituary will follow tomorrow. Tharp Funeral Home, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.

