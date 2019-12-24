Warren Eugene Guill, 80, of Rose Lane, Appomattox, died on Sunday, December 22, 2019. He was the husband of Cynthia Elaine Carter Guill. Born in Appomattox, July 1, 1939, he was a son of the late LuVennie Reed and Warner Franklin Guill. Eugene was a member of Bible Baptist Church. He served his country in the United States Army. In addition to his wife, he is survived by seven children, David Eugene Guill of Rustburg, Lisa Darlene Doss of Montana, Donna Marie Guill Hensley, Delores Guill Mayberry both of Lynchburg, Amanda Guill Layne, Patrick Scott Carson, both of Appomattox, and Robin Renee Reynolds of Pamplin; 21 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by a daughter, Gayla Lee Scruggs; and his brother, Ronnie Guill. A funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. on Friday, December 27, 2019 at Bible Baptist Church with Pastor Jonathan Watson, Pastor Jerry Boyce and J.D. Critcher officiating. Burial will follow in Liberty Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 7 until 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, December 26, 2019 at Robinson Funeral Home and other times at the residence. Those wishing to make memorial contributions please consider American Cancer Society, C/O Sharon Mobley, PO Box 1084, Appomattox, VA 24522. Robinson Funeral Home and Cremation Service is serving the family. An online condolence may be sent by visiting www.robinsonfuneral.com
