Barbara Ann Jamerson Guill, 83, of First Street, Appomattox, passed away on Monday, May 11, 2020. She was the loving wife of Harry Ottoway Guill, for 65 years. Born in Lynchburg, July 2, 1936, she was a daughter of the late Gertie Guill and Thomas Jackson Jamerson. Barbara was a member of Liberty Baptist Church. In addition to her husband, she is survived by two children, Tony Guill, and Connie G. Godsey and husband, Freddy both of Appomattox; one sister, Jackie J. Ballowe; four grandchildren, Mary Ann Simpson and husband, Jady, Michael Godsey and wife, Courtney,Connie Sue Guill and Adrianna Guill; and four great-grandchildren, Hayden, Beckett, Briggs and Declan. She was preceded in death by her nephew, T.W. Ballowe. A private graveside funeral service will be held at Liberty Cemetery with Carroll Goodrich officiating. In lieu of flowers, please consider making memorial donations to St. Jude Childrens Research Foundation, 501 St. Judes Place, Memphis, TN 38105, Appomattox Volunteer Fire Department, PO Box 894, Appomattox, VA 24522, Appomattox Rescue Squad, PO Box 57, Appomattox, VA 24522, or a charity of your choice. Robinson Funeral Home and Cremation Service is serving the family. An online condolence may be sent by visiting www.robinsonfuneral.com.

