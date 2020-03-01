Rosette Regignano Guedj, 94, of Lynchburg, went to join her husband, Gilbert M. Guedj, in heaven on Friday, February 28, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years; her parents, Meyer and Heloise Regignano; five brothers, twin Rene, Maurice, Ange, Lucien, and Eugene (Tino). She leaves to cherish her memory one son, Henri "Rick" Guedj (Deanna); and two devoted daughters, Viviane Guedj Mays (Joe), and Linda Guedj Dorr Hudson (Dan); seven grandchildren, David Mays (Terry), Daniel Mays (Amy), Robert Guedj, Sarah Bowles (Brandon), Tyler Dorr, Jacob Dorr, Jeremi Hudson (Justine), and Jason Hudson; 12 great-grandchildren; and a loving nephew, Michael Regignano. The family will receive friends on Monday, March 2, 2020, at Tharp Funeral Home, Madison Heights, from 6 to 8 p.m. A celebration of Rosette's life will be held on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at Tharp Funeral Home, Madison Heights, at 2 p.m. Interment will follow the service at Briarwood Memorial Garden in Amherst. Words cannot begin to express the special thanks to Sandra Lunsford, John Thomas, Debbie Doyle, and the Centra Hospice staff for their love and support during this difficult time. Rosette will be greatly missed and her smile will live forever in the hearts of her family, friends, and all who knew her. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Madison Heights, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.

