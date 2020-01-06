Charlie Edward Grubbs, 70, of Evington, passed away on Saturday, January 4, 2020. He was the loving and devoted husband to Sandra Irby Grubbs for 46 years. He was born in Pittsylvania County on November 11, 1949, son of the late Russell and Mearl McDaniel Grubbs and was also preceded in death by a brother, Bobby Grubbs. He was employed with Wiley Wilson. In addition to his wife, he is survived by a daughter, Melissa (Phillip) Daniels; a brother, Lannie Grubbs; three sisters, Nancy (Lloyd) Miller, Lois Lawhorne and Sandra (Steve) Parker. A funeral service will be conducted at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, January 8, 2020, in the chapel of Heritage Funeral Service with burial to follow in Danville Memorial Gardens at 2 p.m. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Tuesday, January 7, 2020, at Heritage Funeral Service, 427 Graves Mill Road. Heritage Funeral Service and Crematory, (434) 239-2405 is assisting the family. Memories and thoughts can be shared with the family at www.heritagefuneralandcremation.com.
