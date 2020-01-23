Iva Hawks Gross, 86, of Bedford, passed away on Tuesday, January 21, 2020, at Bedford County Nursing Home. She was born on Friday, July 7, 1933, in Campbell County, a daughter of the late Charley M. Hawks and Murlo Hackworth Hawks. She was also preceded in death by a grandson, Michael Stephen Gross. She is survived by her husband, Austin John Gross Jr.; her sons, James Edward Gross, Robert Wayne Gross and wife, Carolyn, William David Gross and wife, Kelly, and Richard Scott Gross and wife, Sheila; her daughter, Joan Marie Harris and husband, Harry; her brother, Walter Hawks; her sisters, Iris H. Irby, and Ann H. Shelton, as well as six grandchildren, Mark Nicholas Harris, Scott Edward Harris, Amber Marie Gillie, David Austin Gross, Sarah Elizabeth Gross, Whitney Dawn Gross; and one great-grandchild, Isaiah Nathaniel Gillie. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, January 24, 2020, at Updike Funeral Chapel, Bedford, with Pastor Jay Richards officiating. Interment will follow in Greenwood Cemetery. The family will receive friends Thursday evening, January 23, 2020, from 6 until 8 p.m. at Updike Funeral Home Cremation Service, Bedford.
Gross, Iva Hawks
To plant a tree in memory of Iva Gross as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.