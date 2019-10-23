August 2, 1943 October 20, 2019 CLAYTON, N.C. The Rev. Andrew P. Grose, 76, passed away on Sunday, October 20, 2019, at SECU Hospice House with his family by his side. A native of Rutherford County, he was the son of the late Summie White and Virl Jones Grose. A funeral service will be held on Friday, October 25, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Shiloh Baptist Church, Garner. Burial will follow at 3 p.m. at Eastside Cemetery, Rockingham, N.C. The Rev. Grose is survived by his wife of 41 years, Helen Grose; daughters, Karen Shaw and Pam Ouzts (Brad); sons, Pete Shaw (Tammy) and Russell Taylor (Shirley); three grandchildren, Matthew Taylor, Hunter Ouzts, and Madison Ouzts, two great-grandchildren, Jake and Lennon Taylor; a brother-in-law, Howard Foster, and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, the Rev. Grose was preceded in death by his sister, Susan Foster of Forest City, N.C. Andy was born on August 2, 1943, in Rutherfordton, N.C. Andy completed his undergraduate work at Carson Newman College and went on to finish his Masters in Divinity at Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary. He served as pastor at New Bethel Baptist in Garner, Greystone Baptist in Asheboro, Edge Baptist Church in Gladys, Va. and most recently retired after finishing his ministry at College Hill Baptist in Lynchburg, Va. The family will receive friends from 10 until 11 a.m. prior to the service at the church. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for contributions to be made to the Red Truck Ministries, Lynchburg Baptist Association, 5225 Fort Ave., Suite A, Lynchburg, VA 24502. Online condolences may be made at www.bryan-leefuneralhome.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.