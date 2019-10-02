Wesley "W.D." Demorris Grooms of Amherst, Va., gained his angel wings on September 25, 2019. Wesley was preceded in death by his father, Selba Eugebe Demorris Grooms; mother, Shirley Ann Loving Grooms of Amherst, Va.; and brother, Kelvin Grooms Sr. of Florida. Wesley leaves behind his brother, Tony Burton Sr.; nephew, Tony Burton Jr., both of North Carolina; and nephew, Kelvin Grooms Jr. of Florida. Wesley also leaves behind his earthly mother, Frances B. Lawhorne and father, John Peyton Lawhoren Jr. of Amherst, VA; and his earthly brothers and sisters, Ernest Cundiff , Lowell Bowling Jr., Charles Bowling, Linda Holdren, Mary Prado, and Velicia Martin, all of Amherst, Va. Wesley's work family was very close and dear to his heart, Mike Tsoleas aka "Daddy", Tim Morris, El Johnson, Steve Douglas, Matthew Elkins, and Sinclair Pon Dextor, all of Advantage Tire & Service Center in Madison Heights, Va. He is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, and beloved friends. The family will receive friends on Friday, October 4, 2019, at 4 p.m. in the Chapel at Tharp Funeral Home in Madison Heights. Donations care asked to be to be made to: Tharp Fuenral Home, 118 Commonwealth Drive, Madison Heights, VA 24572 to help with funeral expenses. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Madison Heights, is assisting the family. To send condolences please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.
