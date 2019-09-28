Shirley "Tee" Grooms departed this life on September 25, 2019. She was preceded in death by her father, Roy Grooms. Tee is survived by her mother, Loretta Grooms and sister, Phyllis Grooms-Gordon. A funeral service will be conducted 1 p.m., Monday, September 30, 2019, at Scott Zion Baptist Church, in Madison Heights, Va. Her remains will be open to the public one hour prior to the service. Family and friends will assemble at the service. Community Funeral Home directing
