Willis Eugene Griffin Jr. Willis Eugene Griffin Jr., 71, of Clover, Va., passed away on March 3, 2020. He was born in Halifax County, Va., on February 28, 1949, the son of the late Willis "Pete" Griffin and the late Rosetta Martin Griffin. He attended Providence Presbyterian Church and served in the United States Army serving in the 25th Division during the Vietnam Era where he was a Purple Heart Recipient. He was also a member of Veterans of Foreign Wars. Willis Eugene Griffin Jr. is survived by one son, Paul Griffin of Oxford, N.C.; one daughter, Holly Griffin and Preston B. Vaughan of Lynch Station, Va.; two grandchildren, Austin Lloyd and Claire Griffin; siblings, Annis Hunt (Oscar Lee) of Huntersville, N.C., and Jerry Griffin (Janice) of Charlotte Court House; and his companion, Lena Wilson of Clover. A graveside service will be held Sunday, March 8, 2020, at 3 p.m. at Providence Presbyterian Church with the Rev. Anthony Reeves officiating. The family will receive friends Saturday, March 7, 2020, from 7 until 8:30 p.m. at Powell Funeral Home and other times at his home, 7100 Morton's Ferry Rd., Clover, Va. For memorials please consider a charity of your choice. Online condolences may be directed to www.powellfuneralinc.com. Arrangements are by: Powell Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 1603 Wilborn Ave., South Boston, VA 24592.
