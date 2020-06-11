July 19, 1933 - June 5, 2020 Jeanette Nugent Griffin, 86, of Lynchburg, passed away on Friday, June 5, 2020, at Heartland Nursing Facility. She was the wife of the Rev. James Edward Griffin. Born July 19, 1933, in Chesterfield County, Va., she was a daughter of the late Katie Traylor Nugent and Edward Eugene Nugent. She was also predeceased by two sisters, Helen Nugent Porter and Essie Nugent Hawkins; four brothers, James Jr., Kenneth, Robert and Richard Nugent. She is survived by one son, Timothy P. Griffin of Lynchburg and numerous nieces and nephews. She was active in all of the church that her husband pastored throughout Virginia and was a member of Inglewood Baptist Church in Lynchburg. Memorial contributions may be made to Inglewood Baptist Church, 4830 Old Boonsboro Rd., Lynchburg, VA 24503. A memorial service will be held Saturday, June 13, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Inglewood Baptist Church with the Rev. Kathy Nicholls, Rev. Dan G. Mason and Rev. Lanza Pagans officiating. Diuguid Funeral Service & Crematory, Wiggington Road Chapel, 385-8900, is serving the family. On-line condolences may be sent to www.diuguidfunerlaservice.com. Diuguid Funeral Service & Crematory-Wiggington Road Chapel 811 Wiggington Rd. Lynchbrug, VA 24502

Jun 13
Memorial Service
Saturday, June 13, 2020
2:00PM
Inglewood Baptist Church
4830 Old Boonsboro Road
Lynchburg, VA 24502
