Megan Kesler Gregores, 42, of Lynchburg, passed away at her home on Wednesday, October 9, 2019. Born on March 17, 1977, in Lynchburg, she was a daughter of Peter Gregores (Linda) and Betty Humphries Gregores. Megan was a member of St. George Greek Orthodox Church. She was a graduate of E.C. Glass High School and Virginia Tech where she received a Bachelor's Degree in Graphic Design and a Master's Degree in Architecture. Megan, above all, was fiercely loyal and protective of those she counted among her friends and family. She never knew a stranger and would go above and beyond for anyone she knew. She could command a room and you felt her energy before she even arrived! She was an incredibly creative, talented artist who could spend hours creating thoughtful masterpieces for her friends and family for special occasions, or simply just because! She expressed herself through her love of dance, sense of fashion, and love of music and the arts. She lived life passionately and to the fullest. In addition to her parents, she is survived by one sister, Christin Fox and her husband, James; one stepbrother, Lewis Wilson; one stepsister, Lisa Smith, and her husband, Todd; two aunts, and several cousins and nephews. The family will receive friends Monday, October 14, 2019, at the Diuguid Wiggington Road Chapel from 6 until 8 p.m. A funeral service will be held Tuesday, October 15, 2019, at 11 a.m. at St. George Greek Orthodox Church with Father Nick Bacalis officiating. Burial will be in Spring Hill Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to St. George Greek Orthodox Church, 1724 Langhorne Rd., Lynchburg, VA 24503. Diuguid Funeral Service & Crematory, Wiggington Road Chapel, 385-8900, is serving the family. Online condolences may be sent to www.diuguidfuneralservice.com.
