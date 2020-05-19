Clementine Greene Ruiz, 93, was born in Lynchburg, Va., has passed. She was preceded in death by her parents, Charman and Annie Greene; sisters, Oneida Jones and Lois Caviness; and brothers, Leroy, Thelbert and Marvin Greene. Upon graduation from Dunbar High School (1946) and Virginia Seminary, she enjoyed a career as a RN in New York City. Cherished memories of her are left with her special devoted niece, Arlene Nesbitt; son, Armando Ruiz; sister, Mae G. Berry (Ernest); brothers, Evard (Sadie, decd), Murrell (Eva, decd) and Victor K. Greene (Veronica), family and friends. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday at Holcomb Rock Baptist Church. Community Funeral Home directing.

To plant a tree in memory of Clementine Greene Ruiz as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries