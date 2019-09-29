Roderick S. Greene, 77, of Lynchburg, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, September 24, 2019. He was the husband of Mary Equilla Greene. Roderick was born on April 18, 1942 in Longacre, West Virginia. A son of the late Buster Greene and Barbara Moore Morrison of Tazewell, Va. Roderick was retired as a school bus driver, an avid golfer, fisherman, and was a member of 5th Street Baptist Church. In addition to his wife and mother, he is survived by his six children, Roderick Greene Jr. of Laurel, Md., Richard Greene of Bowie, Md., Jeannine Massey, of Riverdale, Md., Rochelle Greene of Md., Osebe Cecil of Ga., and Imadu Cecil of Va.; his siblings, Edith Totten, Robert Greene, Julius Greene, Harvey Greene, Nannette Smith, Barbara Baines, Garland Morrison, Katherine Morrison, and Keith Morrison. A celebration of Roderick's life will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at 5th Street Baptist Church with the Rev. Ernest Scott officiating and eulogist, the Rev. Nelson McCall. In lieu of flowers please consider making memorial contributions to the Alzheimer's Association. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.
