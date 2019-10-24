Joyce Ann Petty Greene, 69, of Lynchburg, passed into the loving arms of Jesus on Thursday, October 17, 2019, at Lynchburg General Hospital. A Homegoing Celebration will be held 2 p.m. Firday, October 25, 2019, at Jackson Street Untied Methodist Church. The family is receiving friends at 1600 Fillmore St. and the cortege will assemble at Community Funeral Home. Community Funeral Home directing

