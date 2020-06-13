August 8, 1929 - June 11, 2020 Shirley Parham Green, 90, passed away peacefully at her home on Thursday, June 11, 2020. She was the wife of the late Frank Nathan Green for 65 years. A funeral service will be conducted at 1 p.m., on Monday, June 15, 2020, in the chapel of Heritage Funeral Service by Dr. Robert A. Putt, music by Randy Kent, with burial to follow in Spring Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 12 until 1 p.m. Monday at Heritage Funeral Service, 427 Graves Mill Road. Heritage Funeral Service and Crematory, (434) 239-2405 is assisting the family. Memories and thoughts may be shared with the family at www.heritagefuneralandcremation.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Shirley Green as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries