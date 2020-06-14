August 8, 1929 - June 11, 2020 Shirley Parham Green, 90, passed away peacefully at her home on Thursday, June 11, 2020. She was the wife of the late Frank Nathan Green for 65 years. Born in Chase City, Va., on August 8, 1929, she was the daughter of the late Taylor and Nellie Wells Parham. She is survived by two children, Randy Green and wife, Patricia of Lynchburg, Diane Green Pauley of Lynchburg; grandson, Taylor Green and wife, Meagan of Radford; granddaughter, Amber Taylor of Concord; great granddaughter and the apple of her eye, Annaliese Green of Radford; great-granddaughters, Kayden Davis and Sophia Taylor of Concord; and great grandson, Abel Taylor of Concord; her brother-in-law, J.G. (Bro) Green of South Boston; two sisters-in-law, Myrtle Chandler of Clarksville; Lottie R. Moore of South Boston; and numerous nieces and nephews. She worked in the flower business and was manager of Kathryn's Flower Shop for over 35 years. Shirley loved flowers and gardening. She was a member of West Lynchburg Baptist Church and Lynchburg Garden Club. The family would like to thank Centra Hospice, her nurse Ellen Justice and CNA, Janet Nuckles. They both loved Shirley and were so amazing to help and cheer her up. A funeral service will be conducted at 1 p.m., on Monday, June 15, 2020, in the chapel of Heritage Funeral Service by Dr. Robert A. Putt, music by Randy Kent, with burial to follow in Spring Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 12 until 1 p.m. on Monday at Heritage Funeral Service, 427 Graves Mill Road. Those wishing to make memorial contributions, please consider West Lynchburg Baptist Church. Heritage Funeral Service and Crematory, (434) 239-2405 is assisting the family. Memories and thoughts may be shared with the family at www.heritagefuneralandcremation.com.

