Mrs. Naomi Rufus Green, wife of the Rev. Willie Green, of Appomattox, Va. transitioned to heaven on Tuesday, March 3, 2020. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 14, 2020, at 12 p.m. at New Jerusalem Baptist Church, 14287 Richmond Highway, Appomattox, Va. The family requests all correspondence be sent to Bruce & Stiff Funeral Home, 1121 Old Courthouse Rd., P.O. Box 70, Appomattox, VA 24522. Email at bruceandstiff@gmail.com.
Service information
Mar 14
Memorial Service
Saturday, March 14, 2020
12:00PM
12:00PM
New Jerusalem Baptist Church
14287 Richmond Highway
Appomattox, VA 24522
14287 Richmond Highway
Appomattox, VA 24522
Guaranteed delivery before the Memorial Service begins.
