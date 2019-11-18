Maygen Laynet Gray, 25, of Forest, went to be with her Lord on Saturday, November 16, 2019. Maygen was born in Los Angeles on August 28, 1994, a daughter of Corwin G. Waller and Tajuana Waller both of Forest. Maygen was a business analyst with Liberty University and a member of the Ramp Church in Lynchburg. In addition to her parents, she is survived by her sister, Vicktoria Renae Waller of Forest; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. A Celebration of Maygen's Life will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, November 20, 2019, at The Ramp Church International with the Bishop Shante Younger officiating. Interment will follow at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church in Altavista. Tharp Funeral Home and Crematory of Lynchburg is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit www.tharpfuneralhome.com.
