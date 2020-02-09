Elise McLaughlin Newman Graves, 84, of 1628 Izaak Walton Road, Hurt, died on Wednesday, February 5, 2020, at her home. She was the wife of Robert Graves for 9 years. She was born on March 27, 1935, in Java, a daughter of the late William McLaughlin and Laura Estelle Walker McLaughlin. She was a member of Evington United Methodist Church and a retired Administrative Assistant for the Virginia Department of Rehabilitative Services. Elise took great joy in gardening, serving others, and nurturing her family and friends with her delicious homemade biscuits and many other delectable treats. Elise's soprano voice singing in the choir will long be remembered. She is survived by a son, Randolph Webb and his friend, Pearline, of Rustburg; two daughters, Kathryn W. Jamison and her husband, Greg, of Coleman Falls, and Jacqueline Laurie Newman and her husband, Hauke Leyk, of Queensland, Australia; one sister, Virginia Adkins and her husband, Charles, of Keeling; five grandchildren, Danielle Preston, Stephen Jamison, Cameron Gilliam, Katey G. Greaney and Dabney V. Taylor; three great-grandchildren, India Preston, River Preston and Sage Miller; a son-in-law, Russell Gilliam Jr. of Lynchburg; and a nephew, William Adkins of Nashville, Tenn. She was preceded in death by a daughter, Patty W. Gilliam; and one sister, Laura Marie Hile. A funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m., Tuesday, February 11, 2020, at Evington United Methodist Church by the Rev. Marci Huntsman with interment to follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends following the service in the fellowship hall. The family suggests those wishing to make memorials consider the Alzheimer's Association, 355 Rio Road West, Suite 102, Central and Western Virginia Chapter, Charlottesville, VA 22901. Finch & Finch Funeral and Cremation Service, Altavista is in charge of arrangements. Please visit the online tribute at www.finchandfinchfuneralservice.com to share a memory or send a condolence to the family.
To plant a tree in memory of Elsie Graves as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
