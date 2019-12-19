Mary "Madeline" White Grant, 97, of Montebello, passed away Tuesday, December 17, 2019, at her home. Born in Covington, February 19, 1922, she was a daughter of the late Bert Albert and Bessie Weaver White. Madeline was an essential part of her community. She, along with her husband R. Wilson Grant, were life-long members of and were instrumental in forming the Montebello Volunteer Fire Department. She was also an active member of Mt. Paran Baptist Church. In addition, Madeline, her husband, and family members, have owned and operated the Grant's Family Store for over 75 years, always serving others with a warm smile and a caring heart. Madeline was a loving wife, mother and grandmother, whose family and community were at the heart of everything she cherished. She is survived by two sons, R.W. Grant Jr. of Big Island and Charles D. Grant (Vicki) of Lynchburg; a daughter, Patricia "Patty" Hendrix of Montebello; four grandchildren, Kurt Grant, Christy Humphreys, Joshua Grant and Charles R. Grant; eight step-grandchildren; one great-granddaughter, Haley Grant; nieces, Louise Pesano of New Jersey, Linda Bell & Anita Gabrie of California, Wanda English of North Carolina, Sandra Mathews of Virginia and nephew, Irvin McClawhorn of Virginia. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, R. Wilson Grant Sr. and her sister, Helena Haupt. A funeral service will be held 12 p.m. on Saturday, December 21, 2019, at Mt. Paran Baptist Church by Pastor Billy Coffey. Burial will follow in Grant's Family Cemetery, which is in short walking distance from the church. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made in Madeline's memory to Rockbridge Area Hospice, 315 Myers Street, Lexington, VA 24450, or to the charity of your choice. Byrum-Parr Funeral Home is serving the family, 434-277-5194.
