Darlene Shelton Grant, 58, of Amherst County, died unexpectedly on Saturday, June 13, 2020. Born on September 29, 1961, she was a daughter of the late Wesley M. Shelton and Mavis C. Barnes. Darlene is survived by her only daughter, Melissa Grant. She will be deeply missed by family, friends, and all that knew her. Memorial services will be postponed due to Covid-19. To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.whittentimberlake.com. Whitten Timberlake Chapel is serving the family, (434) 239-0331.

To plant a tree in memory of Darlene Grant as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries