Carolyn Rogers Grant, 76, of Lynchburg passed away on Monday, December 9, 2019 at her home from COPD, She was the wife of Ricky Grant. Born in Lynchburg on December 12, 1942 she was a daughter of Harold Rogers Sr. and Rachel Rogers. In addition to her husband, she is survived by a son, Terry Hall of Fort Lauderdale, Fla.; a daughter, Robin Maxfield and her husband, Leonard, of Franklin County, Va.; and a brother, Harold Rogers Jr. of Lynchburg. Per her request there will be no services. To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.whittenparkave.com. Whitten Park Ave Chapel is serving the family, (434) 845-4521.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.