Carolyn Rogers Grant, 76, of Lynchburg passed away on Monday, December 9, 2019 at her home from COPD, She was the wife of Ricky Grant. Born in Lynchburg on December 12, 1942 she was a daughter of Harold Rogers Sr. and Rachel Rogers. In addition to her husband, she is survived by a son, Terry Hall of Fort Lauderdale, Fla.; a daughter, Robin Maxfield and her husband, Leonard, of Franklin County, Va.; and a brother, Harold Rogers Jr. of Lynchburg. Per her request there will be no services. To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.whittenparkave.com. Whitten Park Ave Chapel is serving the family, (434) 845-4521.

