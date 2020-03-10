Barbara Layne Gowin, 91, of Pumping Station Road, Appomattox, passed away on Monday, March 9, 2020, at Babcock Manor. She was the loving wife of the late James Alfred Gowin for over 66 years. Born in Appomattox County, Va., on December 1, 1928, she was a daughter of the late E. Taylor Layne Sr. and Nannie Cumbie Layne. She was a faithful member of New Hope Baptist Church for many years and held a special fondness for the members of her Ladies Sunday School Class. Barbara was a retired teacher's aide for the Appomattox Elementary School. She was an avid collector of Byers Choice Carolers and enjoyed inviting her friends and family over the Christmas holiday to see the displays throughout her home. She is survived by a daughter, Cathy Gowin Blanks and husband, Aubrey of Appomattox; and a granddaughter, Jill Blackwell of Roanoke. In addition to her husband and parents, she is preceded in death by a son, Ronald "Ronnie" Gowin; a grandson, Steven Brent Blackwell; a sister, Lucy L. Price; and brothers, E. T. Layne Jr. and Ted W. Layne. A graveside funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., on Thursday, March 12, 2020, at New Hope Baptist Church Cemetery. Those wishing to make memorials please consider the Appomattox Rescue Squad, PO Box 57, Appomattox, VA 24522 or the Appomattox Fire Department, PO Box 894, Appomattox, VA 24522. The family respectfully requests no food at this time. The family would like to thank the staff at Babcock Manor for the excellent and loving care of our mom and to Centra Hospice of Farmville for all of their support. Robinson Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family. An online condolence may be sent by visiting www.robinsonfuneral.com.
