Jean Martin Gowen, 71, of Lynchburg, Va., died on Thursday, November 21, 2019. Born Thursday, January 15, 1948 in Washington, D.C., Jean was a daughter of the late George Martin Sr. and the late Annie Belle Maddox Martin. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by brother, George "Bill" Martin and sister, June Marie Martin. Jean is survived by her children, Bernie Gowen, and his wife, Tara, of Rustburg, Va., Lisa Sofley and her husband, Henry, of Wake Forest, N.C., Zachariah Gowen, of Lynchburg; loving grandchildren, Chandler, Braxton, Alex, Annie and Thomas; dear sisters, Joan Martin, Jane Stephenson, and her husband, Virgil; and numerous beloved family and friends. Jean was a beloved one of a kind mother, sister and friend. She devoted her life to God, her family and children. One of her greatest achievements in life was being known by all as "Mama Jean". Her time at The Genesis House, Paxton Boys Cottage/Presbyterian Home and Foster Parenting made an impact on many lives. She especially loved bringing joy to her friends and neighbors in her later years at The McGurk House. Her laugh will be remembered by all. A celebration of Jean's life will be conducted at 3 p.m. on Sunday, November 24, 2019 at Solid Rock Baptist Church in Madison Heights, with Pastors Larry D. Henderson, Dave Cash, Larry Randell and Mike Barlowe officiating. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.