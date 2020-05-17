Frank Leslie Gowen Jr., 85, of Lynchburg, passed away on Wednesday, May 13, 2020. He was the loving husband of the late Janet Lawhorne Gowen. Born on October 14, 1934, in Nelson County, he was the son of the late Frank Leslie Gowen and the late Lona Bryant Gowen. Frank retired from Quality Foods after 40 years of service. In addition to his parents and wife, he is preceded in death by his siblings, Evelyn Hanks, Lucille Cofflin, Bernice White, Fred Gowen, and Lilla Smith. Frank is survived by his two sons, Les Gowen, III and wife, Ann and Daniel Gowen and wife, Etta; three grandchildren, Emerson Gowen, Elex Gowen, and Emma Gowen. Due to the current restrictions with the coronavirus, a memorial service will be held at a later date. Whitten Monelison Chapel is assisting the Gowen family (929-5712). Please visit www.whittenmonelison.com to leave a condolence to the family.

