Bonnie Banton Gowen, 83, of Madison Heights, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, April 29, 2020. She was born on October 14, 1936 to the late Owen Banton, Sr. and Madeline Woody Banton. She was preceded in death by her brother, Owen Banton Jr. Surviving are her husband of 24 years, Bernie Gowen; children Bradley Stinnette, Marsha Wells, Susan Anderson and husband, Dean; step children, Bernard W. Gowen (Tara) and Lisa Sofley (Henry); grandchildren Taylor Anderson (Melissa), Meggin Wade (Bryan), Colby Stinnette (Travis), Corey Wells, and Jesse Wells; great-grandchildren Reid Anderson, Sadie Anderson and Zoe Brown; step-grandchildren Chandler, Braxton, Alex and Annie Gowen and Thomas Sofley. Bonnie was a member of Madison Heights Baptist Church. She was the retired office manager for Monelison Family Physicians. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to the Alan B. Pearson Regional Cancer Center, 1701 Thompson Drive, Lynchburg, VA 24501 or St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis TN 38105 or Madison Heights Baptist Church, 329 Main Street, Madison Heights, VA 24572. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.

