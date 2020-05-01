Bonnie Banton Gowen, 83, of Madison Heights, died on Wednesday, April 29, 2020. A complete obituary will follow in Sunday's edition. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Madison Heights, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.

