Anna Wood Gowen, 70, of Madison Heights, passed away Saturday, December 7, 2019 at her residence. Born February 6, 1949 in Lynchburg, she was the daughter of the late Walter B. Wood Jr. and the late Mabel Eyler Wood Evans and was also preceded in death by a sister, Cindy Kirby. She was retired from Slick's Cafe and attended Common Ground Cowboy Church. Anna is survived by her son, Ricky Watts and wife, Bridgett, of Madison Heights; her daughter, Anne-Marie Bryant of Amherst; a brother, John Wood and wife, Polly, of Monroe; a sister, Cathy Evans and husband, Andy, of Amherst; one stepbrother, Freddie Evans and wife, Kristy, also of Amherst; two grandchildren, Rhiannon Brown and husband, Chantz, and Hunter Shaw; one great-grandchild, Mason; and numerous nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at Whitten Monelison Chapel. The family will receive friends following the service. The family wishes to say a special "thank you" to Dr. Kevin Patel. Memorial contributions may be made to the Alan B. Pearson Regional Cancer Center. To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.whittenmonelison.com. Whitten Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Monelison Chapel is serving the family.
