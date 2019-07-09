George Thomas Gossler, 82, formerly of Altavista, died on Monday, July 8, 2019 at Runk & Pratt Residential Adult Care. He was the husband of Shelby Jean Hughes Gossler for 64 years. He was born on December 28, 1936, in Elizabeth City County, a son of the late Fred Gossler and Irma Farson Gossler Reynolds. Mr. Gossler was a retired employee of BWXT and a member of Penuel Baptist Church, where he was a past Deacon. He loved playing on the church softball team and going to the lake. In addition to his wife, he is survived by two sons, Tom Gossler and his wife, Sandy and Roger Gossler and his wife, Laurie, all of Forest; two sisters, Nora Hart of Altavista, and Rachel Mix of Spotsylvania; three grandchildren, Michael Gossler and his wife, Emily, Jennifer Henry and her husband, Peter, both of Forest, and Stuart Gossler of Richmond; and nine great-grandchildren, Chandler, Trevor, Sydney, Connor, Brynna, Kamryn, Tyler, Myer, and Desmond. He was preceded in death by a brother, Tom Reynolds. A funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m., Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at Penuel Baptist Church by the Rev. Carlton Gunter entombment to follow in Altavista Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 6:30 until 8 p.m., Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at Finch & Finch Funeral and Cremation Service, Altavista and other times at the residence of Tom and Sandy Gossler, 424 Casaloma Dr., Forest. The family suggests that those wishing to make memorials consider the Parkinson's Foundation, 200 SE 1st St., Ste. 800, Miami, FL 33131, Alzheimer's Asso., 355 Rio West Rd., Ste. 102, Charlottesville, VA 22901, or Gideons International, Altavista Camp, P.O. Box 193, Altavista, VA 24517 Please visit the online tribute at www.finchandfinchfuneralservice.com to share a memory or send a condolence to the family.
