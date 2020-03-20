Billy Robert Gordon Sr., 71, of Moneta, Va., died on Monday, March 16, 2020. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., on Sunday, March 22, 2020, at Burch-Messier Walnut Street Chapel 1235 Walnut Street, Bedford, with Pastor Kenneth Lafon officiating. The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m. on Saturday, March 21, 2020, at Burch-Messier Walnut Street Chapel. Arrangements by Burch Messier Funeral Home, Bedford, 540-586-7360.

