Ruth Grigg Gordon, 87, of Orange, formerly of Amherst, passed away on Sunday, April 12, 2020. Ruth was the loving wife of the Rev. John Gordon for 67 years. She grew up in Dillwyn and attended Madison College. Ruth was very active in community and church groups throughout her life. She did so many things lovingly and unselfishly, always putting others before herself. Ruth enjoyed reading, quilting and was an avid UVA fan. In addition to her husband, she is survived by her children, Anne Gordon-Arbogast (Larry), John Gordon, III (Dawn), Elizabeth Yezierski (Kevin), and Mary Ellen Gordon; five granddaughters, Betsy Mason, (Stuart), Christy Chilton, Ashley Gordon, Ginny Welch (Chris), Molly Scharf (Mike); four great-grandchildren; sister Dorothy Hill; brother, George Grigg (Peggy); and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Carole Gordon Chilton; and her brother, Nicholas Grigg. A service will be held at Culpeper National Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Rose Union Baptist Church, P.O. Box 45 Piney River, VA 22964. Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.
In memory
Enter a full name, a last name (confirm the spelling) and/or keywords in the search box.
If your search is unsuccessful, try removing the first name. The person's known name may not be the name on record.
Try adding quotation marks to a keyword phrase for an exact match, or simply search by date or date-range for broader results.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of condolences
You'll find individual guestbooks on the page with each obituary. You may share your thoughts of sympathy and condolences there. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that to leave your message. Otherwise, you may create an account by clicking the "Sign up" button and following the instructions.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.