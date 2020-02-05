Jonathan Paul Gordon went to be with his Lord on Monday, February 3, 2020. A celebration of life will be on Saturday, February 8, 2020, at Tharp Funeral Home Chapel, Lynchburg at 11 a.m. Jonathan will lie in repose on Friday, February 7, 2020, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday. Interment to follow at Liberty Baptist Church, Appomattox, Va. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.
