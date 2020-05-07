Joyce Padgett Goodwin, 88, of Lynchburg, widow of Roy Goodwin, ascended into heaven on Tuesday, May 5, 2020. She passed peacefully at her granddaughter Jessica's home in Rustburg. She was born on November 9, 1931, in Lynchburg, daughter of the late Bowyer and Lettie Padgett. She was also preceded in death by a daughter, Pat and two granddaughters. She is survived by a daughter, Mary Johns and husband, Earl; a granddaughter/daughter, Jessica Evans; brother, Richard Padgett; sister, Barbara Ann McLane. She is also survived by three grandchildren, ten great grandchildren, and three great-great grandchildren. The family would like to offer a special thanks to the Centra Hospice staff for all their comfort and support. Due to the current restrictions on gatherings, there will be no formal visitation, however the funeral home will be open from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Friday, May 8, 2020, for the public to pay their respects. Please note that the funeral home staff will assist in maintaining the 10 person at a time and social distancing guidelines. You are encouraged to post a memory, note, or words of condolence to the family by going to the funeral home website at www.whittentimberlake.com. Funeral services will be private. Whitten Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Timberlake Chapel, is serving the family.

