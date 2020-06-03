Dawn Davie Goodenough, 80, of Forest, Va., passed away on Friday, May 29, 2020, surrounded by her family. She was the loving wife of 53 years to Duane "Duke" Goodenough. She is survived by her loving husband, Duke, her daughters, Dayna G. Gale and husband, Glenn Gale, Dara M. Goodenough-Farrar and husband, Curtis R. Farrar Jr. and granddaughter, Kaylee Farrar. She was an aunt to many nieces and nephews, she loved dearly. Dawn was born in Chicago, Ill. on July 18, 1939, at dawn. She was predeceased by her parents, Claudia D. Davie and Gordon M. Davie; her sisters, Valerie Petersen and Claudia Brinkman. For the last 20 plus years, Dawn held a special place in her life and heart for Dr. Laura Roberts. The care she gave was above and beyond, ensuring Dawn had what she needed. Dawn graduated from Millikin University with a bachelor's degree in Education. She pursued a teaching career for many years in Illinois. She enjoyed teaching second grade. She loved all holidays, Christmas being her favorite and enjoyed making gifts for family and friends. Her craft hobbies included paper quilling, crocheting, painting, sewing, and quilting. Her most favorite being a crocheted bunny for her granddaughter Kaylee. She loved to go antique shopping with family and friends in search of treasures. She enjoyed greenhouse shopping with her sister-in-law, Phyllis. Dawn was one of the biggest Chicago Bear fans around. She didn't care if they won or lost, she enjoyed watching the game and screaming at the TV either way. Through her 53 years of marriage to Duke, they adventured and built many homes together. Always side by side laying brick, building walls, electrical, and plumbing. Their teamwork as a married couple inspired her children and many others. The love she had for her husband, daughters, sons-in-law, and granddaughter will not end but live forever. Dawn ensured her family was well taken care of. She enjoyed having weekly family dinners and gatherings at special Holidays. She enjoyed having her family around laughing, telling stories, and creating new memories. A celebration of life will be held at Tharp Funeral Home and Crematory, Lynchburg, Va. at 3 p.m. on Thursday, June 4, 2020. A graveyard service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Bedford Human Society, 829 Ole Turnpike Drive, Bedford, VA 24523. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com. Tharp Funeral Home and Crematory
