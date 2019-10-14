Joseph Edward Goode, age 100, of Bedford, Va., went to be with the Lord on Saturday, October 12, 2019, at English Meadows. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Betty Austin Goode and his second wife, Louise Goode. He was born on June 30, 1919, in Bedford, Va., a son of Ira Clay Goode and Hinda Austin Goode. Joseph is survived by his brother, William Davis Goode and wife, Polly; stepson, Gene Cocke; sister-in-law, Gertie-Mae Goode; and many nieces and nephews. Joseph proudly served in the U.S. Army Air Corps. during World War II. Following his time in the service, he worked as a dairy farmer. Joseph was a member of Mainstreet United Methodist Church and the UMC Men's Club. His love of traveling led him to visit many incredible destinations. The family will receive friends at Tharp Funeral Home, Bedford on Tuesday, October 15, 2019, from 6 until 8 p.m. A funeral service will be conducted in the chapel of Tharp Funeral Home, Bedford on Wednesday, October 16, 2019, at 10 a.m. with Pastor Rick Ecklund officiating. Interment will follow in Bethesda United Methodist Cemetery in Huddleston, Va. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Bedford Hospice for the excellent care provided to Joseph. Tharp Funeral Home, Bedford is assisting the family. To send condolences online, please visit www.tharpfuneralhome.com.
