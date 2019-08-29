Barbara Cofflin Gooch, 78, of Madison Heights, passed away on Wednesday, August 28, 2019, at her residence. She was the wife of the late George Franklin Gooch. Born on May 2, 1941, in Amherst County, she was the daughter of the late Jesse James Cofflin and the late Christine Manley Cofflin. Barbara was a retried, self-employed child care worker, and a member of Temple Baptist Church. In addition to her husband and parents, Barbara was preceded in death by one brother, James Edward Cofflin. Barbara is survived by her children, the Rev. (James) Frank Gooch and his wife, Debbie, of Halifax, Robin G. Coble and her husband, Leslie, of Marana, Ariz., Vickie G. Womack and her husband, James, of Madison Heights, and Daryl Gooch of Madison Heights; two siblings, Chester Franklin Cofflin of the Philippines, and Bonnie Duff and her husband, Sammie, of Evington; five grandchildren, Kristy Gooch, Tiffany Gooch Farmer, Sara Womack, Megan Womack and Andrew Womack; three great-grandchildren, Malachi Farmer, Abigail Farmer and Noah Farmer; very special friends, Dorothy Thompson, Janice Williams and Janice Adcock; and other loving family members and friends. A funeral service will be conducted 11 a.m., Friday, August 30, 2019, at Temple Baptist Church with Pastor J.D. Surbaugh and the Rev. Earl Clarkson officiating. Interment will follow at Fort Hill Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 5 until 8 p.m., Thursday, August 29, 2019, at Temple Baptist Church and at other times at the residence of Vickie and James Womack. Memorial contributions may be made to Temple Baptist Church or Gideon's International. To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.whittenmonelison.com. Whitten Monelison Chapel is serving the family, (434) 929-5712.
