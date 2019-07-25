Luis Alberto Gonzalez, 68, died Friday, July 19, 2019. A Memorial mass will be held today, Thursday, July 25, 2019, at 12 p.m. at St. Thomas More Catholic Church with Rev. Msgr. Michael D. McCarron celebrant. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. tharpfuneralhome.com.
