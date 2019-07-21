Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT CONTINUES INTO LATE SUNDAY... .STRONG HIGH PRESSURE ALOFT WILL REMAIN ACROSS THE REGION INTO SUNDAY BRINGING THE HOTTEST AIR OF THE SEASON SO FAR. AFTER SATURDAY'S HIGH HEAT INDICES, LITTLE RELIEF FROM THE HEAT IS EXPECTED TONIGHT. HIGH TEMPERATURES IN THE MID TO UPPER 90S AND HIGH DEWPOINTS WILL AGAIN CAUSE HEAT INDICES TO RISE TO VALUES BETWEEN 105 AND 110 DEGREES SUNDAY AFTERNOON AND EVENING. ...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM EDT SUNDAY... * HEAT INDEX VALUES...105 TO 108 DEGREES DUE TO TEMPERATURES IN THE UPPER 90S, AND DEWPOINTS IN THE LOWER 70S. * TIMING...HIGHEST HEAT INDICES ARE EXPECTED FOR SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH EARLY SUNDAY EVENING. TEMPERATURES SATURDAY NIGHT TO REMAIN IN THE 70S. * IMPACTS...PROLONGED EXPOSURE OR ANY STRENUOUS ACTIVITY MAY LEAD TO HEAT RELATED ILLNESSES THAT REQUIRE IMMEDIATE MEDICAL ATTENTION. * LOCATIONS...PARTS OF THE VIRGINIA AND NORTH CAROLINA PIEDMONT AND FOOTHILLS. * HAZARDS...HIGH HEAT INDICES. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A HEAT ADVISORY MEANS HIGH HUMIDITIES ARE EXPECTED TO COMBINE WITH HOT TEMPERATURES TO MAKE IT FEEL LIKE IT IS 105 DEGREES OR GREATER. THIS COMBINATION WILL INCREASE THE LIKELIHOOD OF HEAT ILLNESSES. DRINK PLENTY OF FLUIDS...STAY IN AN AIR-CONDITIONED ROOM...STAY OUT OF THE SUN...CHECK ON RELATIVES AND NEIGHBORS... AND PROVIDE SHADE AND FRESH WATER FOR OUTDOOR ANIMALS. TAKE EXTRA PRECAUTIONS...IF YOU WORK OR SPEND TIME OUTSIDE. WHEN POSSIBLE...RESCHEDULE STRENUOUS ACTIVITIES TO EARLY MORNING OR EVENING. KNOW THE SIGNS AND SYMPTOMS OF HEAT EXHAUSTION AND HEAT STROKE. WEAR LIGHTWEIGHT AND LOOSE FITTING CLOTHING WHEN POSSIBLE AND DRINK PLENTY OF WATER. TO REDUCE RISK DURING OUTDOOR WORK...THE OCCUPATIONAL SAFETY AND HEALTH ADMINISTRATION RECOMMENDS SCHEDULING FREQUENT REST BREAKS IN SHADED OR AIR CONDITIONED ENVIRONMENTS. ANYONE OVERCOME BY HEAT SHOULD BE MOVED TO A COOL AND SHADED LOCATION. HEAT STROKE IS AN EMERGENCY...CALL 9 1 1. &&