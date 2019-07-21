Luis Alberto González died peacefully on Friday, July 19, 2019, in Lynchburg, at the age of 68. Luis is survived by his children, Lorena Velasquez, Pilar Hellard, Sara González, and Vicente González; grandchildren, Nicolás Velásquez, Forrest Hellard, Manuel Velásquez and Natali Velásquez; siblings, Luis Renán, Ana Maria, Carmen del Pilar, Marta Eugenia, Rosa Maria, Maria Carolina, Enrique Fernando, and Paz del Rosario. He was preceded in death by his wife, Monica Larraguibel; and parents, Luis Alberto González Godoy and Carmen Zaldívar Covarrubias. Luis was born on April 8, 1951, in Santiago, Chile, and came to the U.S. in 1981. He worked hard to quickly learn English and found his calling in the art of jewelry design. A self-taught jeweler, Luis opened Easter Island in 1987, bringing to Lynchburg a taste of culture from all over the world. Luis was an active member of the community here in Lynchburg and in Chile. He was an outspoken anti-war advocate, was actively against systematic poverty and injustice, spoke out against discrimination, opened the door for immigrant families from all over the world and provided a safe space for the Queer/LGBT and other outcasts and non-conformists within our community. He inspired many people to look beyond their own borders and explore the world around them. His willingness to accept, welcome and stand up for others will remain his legacy in our community, at Easter Island and in all those who carry his memory in their hearts. Luis was best described by his friend Zane who preceded him in death, "There are a lot of people who float through the day; Luis lives for the day." A Memorial mass is scheduled for Thursday, July 25, 2019, at 12 p.m. at St. Thomas More Catholic Church in Lynchburg, Va. Memorial donations in memory of Luis Gonzalez may be made to The Gastric Cancer Foundation online at https://gastriccancer.org/ways-to-give/#memorialtribute or by mail to Gastric Cancer Foundation, c/o The V Foundation, 14600 Weston Parkway, Cary, NC 27513. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.
