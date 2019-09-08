Juanita Childress Goldstein, 62, of Concord went home to be with the Lord Friday, September 6, 2019, at Lynchburg General Hospital. She was the wife of Jack Goldstein. Born June 9, 1957, in Lynchburg, she was the daughter of the late James Childress and the late Bessie Childress. Juanita was a former Radiologic Technologist for over 26 years. She was a great singer and musician. She was a member of Jubilee Baptist Church where she served faithfully as a Sunday school teacher and in the Childress Family Gospel group. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. In addition to her parents, Juanita was preceded in death by one brother, Mark Childress. She is survived by her children, Jesse Stevens of Concord, Michael Stevens and his wife, Mandy of Appomattox; step-children, Serena Goldstein and Ian Goldstein, both of Ozark, Ala.; two sisters, Diana Massie of Rustburg and Dolly Owen of Concord; four brothers, James Childress and his wife, Charlotte, of Big Island, Wayne Childress and his wife, Margo, of Concord, Pastor Roger Childress and his wife, Mary, and Ken Childress and his wife, Peggy, all of Lynchburg; five grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. A funeral service will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Monday, September 9, 2019, at Jubliee Baptist Church with the Rev. Larry Fitzgerald and Evangelist Earl Clarkson officiating. Interment will follow in Jubliee Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Sunday, September 8, 2019, at Whitten Timberlake Chapel. To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.whittentimberlake.com. Whitten Timberlake Chapel is serving the family, (434) 239-0331.
