Linda Mosher Gogan, 71, of Huddleston, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, May 16, 2020, at her residence. She was the wife of the Michael Gogan. Born on April 27, 1949, in Auburn, New York, she was the daughter of Frederick C. Mosher and Mildred Hunt Mosher. Linda was a retired LPN with Midlothian Family Practice with 22 years of service and a member of Timberlake Christian Church. In addition to her husband, she is survived by a daughter, Cynthia Floyd of Huddleston: a son, Stephen D. Gogan and his wife, Sherry, of Chesapeake; four siblings, Kathleen McLane, Noreen Holbert, Alan Mosher, and Edward Mosher, all of Auburn, N.Y.; seven grandchildren, Natasha, Savannah, Cherokee, Kaley, Madelyn, Abigail, and Jacob; six great-grandchildren, Cayden, Kylee, London, Evagline, Nova and Harleigh; and numerous nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at Timberlake Christian Church with the Rev. Jamie Brame Officiating. The service will also be live streamed on the church's facebook page. In lieu of flowers, please consider making donations to Timberlake Christian Church. The family would like to thank Stephanie and Sis for all the love and care they showed Linda. To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.whittentimberlake.com. Whitten Timberlake Chapel is serving the family, (434) 239-0331.
