Ted Lewis Goff, 65, of Big Island, Va., passed away on Saturday, July 13, 2019. He was born on August 25, 1953, in Bedford County, a son of the late Owen Silas Goff and Ruth Goff Robertson. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Winfred Goff, Dalmase Goff, Guy Goff, Tommy Goff; and sister, Patsy Weatherford. Ted is survived by his brother, Lawrence Goff (Edna); sisters, Elsie Andrews, Jeannette Goff, Patricia Pederson (Arvid); sisters-in-law, Janie Goff, Virginia Goff; and many nieces and nephews. A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, July 17, 2019, at Hunting Creek Baptist Church with the Rev. Kenneth Bledsoe officiating. A burial will follow in the church cemetery. Family will receive friends 6 until 8 p.m., Tuesday, July 16, 2019, at Burch-Messier Walnut Street Chapel, 1235 Walnut St., Bedford. Arrangements by Burch-Messier Funeral Home, Bedford, 540-586-7360.
