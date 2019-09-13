Katie "Kitty" Martin Goff, age 89, of Rustburg, passed away on Tuesday, September 10, 2019. She was born on October 19, 1929, in Gladys, daughter of the late Robert Lynch Martin and Emma Bowen Martin. Kitty was retired from Craddock Terry Shoe Corporation and a member of New Chapel Baptist Church where she taught Sunday school and sang in the choir for many years. She was preceded in death by two brothers, Robert Lee "Junior" Martin and William Lewis Martin; and two sisters, Erna M. Isaacs and Bernice M. Isaacs. Survivors include her loving husband of 68 years, Clarence Goff; a son, Bill Goff; sister, Emma "Patty" Hodnett and husband, Frank; and brother, Hubert C. Martin. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, September 15, 2019, at New Chapel Baptist Church with the Rev. Tim Dooley officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends in the church Fellowship Hall immediately following the burial. Memorials may be made to New Chapel Baptist Church, 1977 New Chapel Road, Rustburg, VA 24588. To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.whittentimberlake.com. Whitten Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Timberlake Chapel, is serving the family.
