David Earl Goff, 85, of Concord, went to be with his Lord on Friday, October 25, 2019. Born in Campbell County on December 30, 1933 he was a son of the late Glover Daniel Goff and Elgie Mills Goff and was the husband of Jennifer Parker Goff for 6 years. In addition to his parents, David was preceded in death by his first wife of 53 years, Nancy Robertson Goff; five brothers and five sisters. He is survived by his wife, Jenny; his three children, Steven E. Goff and wife, Hilda, of Lynchburg, Gwen G. Yau and husband, Danny, of Spotsylvania and Donna G. Baker and husband, Dennis, of Lynchburg; six grandchildren, Lindsey Goff Gonzales and husband, Mike, Amanda Goff Gragg and husband, Brad, Ashley Yau, Courtney Yau, Brent Baker and wife, Jacy and Scott Baker; five great-grandchildlren; and many nieces and nephews. Dear to David's heart were his devoted nieces, Elgie Harvey, Caroline Wooten, Vivian Huffman and Darnell Johns. David was a member of Thomas Road Baptist Church and a lifelong member of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, along with his five brothers. His work took him to several states, including his time in New York City where he worked on several skyscrapers including Rockefeller Center. As part of his Christian Ministry, David hosted a radio program dedicated to faith and prayer in the 70's. One of his favorite things was dressing up as Santa Clause and bringing happiness to others. His joy for life was contagious. He truly will be missed. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials in David's name be made to Concord Rescue Squad, 12605 Richmond Hwy., Concord, VA 24538. A Celebration of David's life will be held 12 p.m. on Tuesday, October 29, 2019, at Heritage Funeral Service with the Rev. David Heerspink and the Rev. David Horsley officiating. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. prior to the service. Heritage Funeral Service and Crematory, 427 Graves Mill Rd., Lynchburg, VA 24502, (434) 239-2405 is assisting the family. Memories and thoughts may be shared with the family at www.heritagefuneralandcremation.com.
