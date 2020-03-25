James Richard "Jack" Godsey Sr., 89, of Mt. Olivet Church Road, Lynchburg, died Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at Heritage Green Assisted Living. He was the husband of Carol Mason Godsey for 30 years. Born in Appomattox County, Va., on July 30, 1930, he was a son of the late Alfonse Godsey and Nannie Odelle Mann. Jack was a United States Army veteran, attended Madison Heights Baptist Church, and retired from Limitorque. In addition to his wife, he is survived by three children, Roger Godsey of Concord, Richard Godsey and wife, Lisa of Appomattox, and Susan Dalton and husband, "Whitie" of Evington; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by a sister, Lucille Johnson and brothers, Marvin, Raymond, Fred, and Lyle Godsey. A private family graveside funeral service will be conducted by the Rev. Todd Blake at 2 p.m. on Thursday, March 26, 2020, at Mt. Olivet United Methodist Church Cemetery. Robinson Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family. An online condolence may be sent by visiting www.robinsonfuneral.com.

