Malcolm Scott Godsey, 50, of McDivitt Road, Salem, died on Friday, September 27, 2019, at his residence. Born in Lynchburg, Va., on May 20, 1969, he was the son of Lynn R. and Rose Burks Godsey of Appomattox. Scott was a graduate of Appomattox County High School and a technician for ITT Corporation. In addition to his parents, he is survived by a sister, Teresa G. McCracken of Appomattox; two nephews, Elliott S. Blazer and Troy R. Blazer; two great-nieces, Ava and Aurora; and special friends, George Clements and Joe Dlatte. A funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, October 2, 2019, at Robinson Funeral Home with burial following in Old Herman Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service. Those wishing to make memorials please consider a charity of your choice. Robinson Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family. An online condolence may be sent by visiting www.robinsonfuneral.com.
