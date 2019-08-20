Jim Gloudemans, 79, of Lynchburg, passed on Sunday, August 18, 2019, with his family by his side. Jim is survived by his wife, five children, and seven grandchildren. In honor of Jim's request there will be no services. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Jim's name may be sent to The International Rescue Committee. Tharp Funeral Home and Crematory of Lynchburg is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.