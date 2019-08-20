Jim Gloudemans, 79, of Lynchburg, passed on Sunday, August 18, 2019, with his family by his side. Jim is survived by his wife, five children, and seven grandchildren. In honor of Jim's request there will be no services. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Jim's name may be sent to The International Rescue Committee. Tharp Funeral Home and Crematory of Lynchburg is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.

