Virgie Gleason, 86, formerly of Lovingston, passed away on Friday, July 26, 2019, at UVA Hospital. Born in Roseland, August 11, 1932, she was a daughter of the late Kenneth and Bessie Painter Quick, and was the beloved wife of the late Emmitt Gleason. Services private.
