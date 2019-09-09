Barbara Tomlin Glass, 85, of Madison Heights, passed away on Sunday, September 8, 2019. She is survived by her husband of 66 years, Leeward Elvin Glass. Born in Lynchburg on February 10, 1934, she was the daughter of the late Rennie Rucker Tomlin and Lillian McKinney Tomlin. She was retired from Sweet Briar College and was a member of Timberlake United Methodist Church. Following her retirement, she enjoyed traveling with her husband. She also enjoyed playing the piano. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. One sister, Bertha T. Lawrence and two brothers, William Meredith Tomlin and Lloyd Garland Tomlin preceded her in death. In addition to her husband, she is survived by two sons, Barry L. Glass and his wife, Connie, of Virginia Beach and Randall Glass and his wife, Stacey, of Dover, N.H.; one brother, Rennie R. "Sonny" Tomlin Jr. and his wife, Mary, of Forest; Frances Tomlin of Lynchburg and Naomi T. Lodge and her husband, Joe, of Bedford; and two granddaughters, Katie Glass and Megan Glass. A service celebrating her life will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at Timberlake United Methodist Church with Pastor Matt Laskey officiating. Interment will follow in Fort Hill Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at Whitten Monelison Chapel. Those wishing to make memorial contributions are asked to consider the Alzheimer's Association, www.alz.org. To send condolences online, please visit www.whittenmonelison.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.